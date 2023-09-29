 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have found themselves in an unconventional situation amid divorce
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have found themselves in an unconventional situation amid divorce

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings between rapper Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, an intriguing twist has emerged: the couple continues to share a living space, albeit with minimal interaction.

According to sources close to the situation, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have opted for an unconventional arrangement in the best interest of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, choosing to cohabit while leading largely separate lives.

TMZ reports that the pair's interactions are limited to brief encounters when one of them is entering or leaving their shared residence. 

The divorce saga began when Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce on September 15. The court documents cited the marriage as "irretrievably broken," signaling the end of their union after more than two years of marriage.

Jeezy has expressed his desire for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, and it's worth noting that a prenuptial agreement is already in place, as indicated in the court filings.

As for Jeannie Mai, she has yet to file her own legal response to her estranged husband's divorce petition. 

More From Entertainment:

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America video

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America
Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott
Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat
Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell

Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell
Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch

Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch
Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry

Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry
‘Manipulative’ Kim Kardashian gets blasted for ‘gaslighting’ Kourtney

‘Manipulative’ Kim Kardashian gets blasted for ‘gaslighting’ Kourtney

Meghan Markle’s confidentiality clause is ‘absurd’: ‘Politicians make less fuss’ video

Meghan Markle’s confidentiality clause is ‘absurd’: ‘Politicians make less fuss’
Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’ video

Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’
Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness
Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics

Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics
Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life video

Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life