Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have found themselves in an unconventional situation amid divorce

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings between rapper Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, an intriguing twist has emerged: the couple continues to share a living space, albeit with minimal interaction.

According to sources close to the situation, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have opted for an unconventional arrangement in the best interest of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, choosing to cohabit while leading largely separate lives.

TMZ reports that the pair's interactions are limited to brief encounters when one of them is entering or leaving their shared residence.

The divorce saga began when Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce on September 15. The court documents cited the marriage as "irretrievably broken," signaling the end of their union after more than two years of marriage.

Jeezy has expressed his desire for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, and it's worth noting that a prenuptial agreement is already in place, as indicated in the court filings.

As for Jeannie Mai, she has yet to file her own legal response to her estranged husband's divorce petition.