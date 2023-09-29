Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs

Kerry Washington has got DMs from some VERY famous celebrities who are fans of 'Scandal'

In a candid moment on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, actress Kerry Washington, best known for her role in Scandal, revealed a surprising encounter in her DMs.

When Cohen asked Washington about the most famous person who had ever slid into her DMs, her response left the audience stunned: "Um, Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal," she disclosed.

Cohen couldn't hide his amazement at her revelation, responding with a heartfelt "Wow!"

It turns out that the retired NBA superstar, Shaquille O'Neal, is quite the Scandal enthusiast and had reached out to the Emmy-winning actress through direct messages.

Washington, 46, who was on the show to discuss her new memoir, Thicker than Water, went on to quip: “He's always like, 'I'll do anything for command,'" alluding to the title her character, Olivia Pope, uses to refer to her father in the show.

In addition to the surprising DM from O'Neal, Washington also got a recent message from Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

"Yeah, she sent me proof that she had just bought the book," Washington chuckled, describing the gesture as "really cute."

The star also revealed that Oprah Winfrey is the most famous person in her phone contacts.