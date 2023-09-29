King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

In the ongoing royal saga, it appears that Prince Harry is not expected to extend an apology to King Charles any time in the near future, insider has revealed.



Insiders have claimed that the new monarch does not even expect from his younger son that he would bruise his ego and seek forgiveness from him or his older brother, Prince William.

This revelation comes almost a year after the Duke of Sussex defied royal tradition by penning a candid memoir, titled Spare, offering a glimpse into life within the Royal Family.

Relations had already soured between Harry and his family before the memoir's release, when he, along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Following their major move, Harry attacked his father King Charles, brother William and his wife Kate Middleton in his bombshell autobiography, shattering all hopes for reconciliation.

An insider told Daily Beast, "It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case.”

“[Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"

"Don’t forget that Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on,” the sources continued.

“Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price," the source said, adding, “Charles loves Harry dearly and would do anything for him, but he won’t be bullied into doing something he doesn’t believe in.”