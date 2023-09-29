 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness
King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

In the ongoing royal saga, it appears that Prince Harry is not expected to extend an apology to King Charles any time in the near future, insider has revealed.

Insiders have claimed that the new monarch does not even expect from his younger son that he would bruise his ego and seek forgiveness from him or his older brother, Prince William.

This revelation comes almost a year after the Duke of Sussex defied royal tradition by penning a candid memoir, titled Spare, offering a glimpse into life within the Royal Family.

Relations had already soured between Harry and his family before the memoir's release, when he, along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Following their major move, Harry attacked his father King Charles, brother William and his wife Kate Middleton in his bombshell autobiography, shattering all hopes for reconciliation.

An insider told Daily Beast, "It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case.”

“[Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"

"Don’t forget that Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on,” the sources continued.

“Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price," the source said, adding, “Charles loves Harry dearly and would do anything for him, but he won’t be bullied into doing something he doesn’t believe in.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’
Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules
NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’ video

NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’
Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout video

Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout
Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs

Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs
Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed

Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed
Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations

Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations
Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony
WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover video

WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover
Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’

Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’
'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America video

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America
Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott