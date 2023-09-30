 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’
Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

Meghan Markle and the power she holds, as a biracial member of the Firm, has just been branded a ‘fantasy’.

Dr Kehinde Andrews issued these claims and sentiments about Meghan Markle.

All of his thoughts have been brought to light in a piece for iNews.

In the piece Dr Andrews said, “Undoubtedly, having a prominent symbolic position and celebrity status gave Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, more power than the average subject of the Crown.”

“Celebrity and fame are powerful forces in society and can mobilise publics and put pressure on institutions and the government to act.”

“But this should not be conflated with direct access to power that can reshape people’s lives,” he also warned in the middle of his piece.

Because “It was always a fantasy to expect the Duchess of Sussex to have that power. It is absurd to look to any member of the monarchy to make a significant transformation of the nation.”

“But the idea that the monarchy has actual power is dangerously alive, even in Britain,” he later chimed in to say, before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight
Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK
Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome

Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome
Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle
Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’
Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules
NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’ video

NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’
Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout video

Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout
King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness