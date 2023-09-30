Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

An expert has just spoken out about Kate Middleton’s hard work to try and get out of Meghan Markle’s shadow.

Editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste issued these claims and admissions while referencing the ordeal Kate Middleton has been forced to deal with, since her marriage into the Royal Family.

Ms Shand-Baptiste weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for iNews.

In this piece, she referenced the differences between the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.

“Just look at Princess Kate,” she said. “After years of facing criticism for being ‘cold,’ she’s found a way to step out of the shadow of her alleged rival.”

“That same poll suggested her popularity rose a little in the past few months – even if it took a Harry and Meghan-sized hole to do so.”

In the middle of her piece, she also admitted, “This is a case of two people whose introduction to the public has been a baptism of fire.”

But “remarkably, they have come out the other side fighting. I admire that,” but “they just need to get a handle on their PR.”