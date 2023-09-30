Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite

Meghan Markle’s downfall has reportedly become the talk of the town, with many finding an ‘insatiable’ appetite for it, despite the fatigue her presence brings.

Allegations and claims of this nature have been brought to light by editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.

Ms Shand-Baptiste weighed in on everything, in a piece for iNews.

There she started by saying, “After what feels like a lifetime of responding to a targeted media campaign against her, Meghan Markle has found herself facing public scrutiny over everything she touches.”

Whether that be after the snub she received from Taylor Swift, shortly before Bill Simmons bashed the couple for being f***** grifters.

Ms Shand-Baptiste even said, “Have a quick google and you’ll find the public’s appetite for going after her – and Harry – remains insatiable.”

Later on she also said, “It’s not surprising, really. In the wake of Spare (Harry’s memoir), Harry & Meghan (the couple’s documentary) and the constant rehashing of their side of their split from the royals, the world is now fatigued by the mere mention of their feud with the British monarchy.”

“It felt too close to home, for some. Unrelenting for others,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.