Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the “baby shower” of her “dreams.”

The reality star, who’s expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, thanked her mom, Kris Jenner for throwing the Disney-themed shower.

Taking to Instagram, she gushed, “baby shower of my dreams.”

“thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

The Kardashians star shared many sweet snaps from the shower alongside her caption.

This comes in the aftermath of the 44-year-old’s accidental revelation of her soon-to-arrive baby boy’s name.

In an Instagram Story from her baby shower, the Poosh founder shared a snap of a Wishing Tree. The tree was adorned with sweet wishes written on small notes by guests for her son.

One hawk-eyed Reddit user zoomed in on one of the wishes which was addressed to a baby Rocky.

Given that Travis has previously shared that his favorite name for a boy would be Rocky 13, fans were quick to believe that Rocky is the name the expecting couple has chosen for their son.