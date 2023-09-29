 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

The secret resentment Kate Middleton allegedly harbors towards Meghan Markle has just been referenced by experts.

These insights and claims have been brought to light by a relationship expert named Louella Alderson.

She started the conversation off by referencing Kate Middleton’s public image as well as the ‘resentment’ she holds in her heart, towards Meghan Markle.

“It’s certainly possible that Kate may have been feeling uncomfortable or unhappy about the positive attention that Harry and Meghan were receiving during the Invictus Games,” Ms Alderson said.

According to Express UK, “This could indicate underlying feelings of competition or resentment on Kate's part towards Meghan.”

This is especially true considering the fact that “since Meghan and Harry's relationship started, there have been several reports of tension between her and Kate.”

“These tensions have likely only grown between the two since Meghan and Harry's departure from the Royal Family and their subsequent media interviews where they have made controversial statements,” Ms Alderson also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK
Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome

Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome
Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’
Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules
NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’ video

NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’
Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout video

Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout
King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness
Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs

Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs
Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed

Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed