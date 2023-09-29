 
Friday, September 29, 2023
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Friday, September 29, 2023

George and Amal Clooney hilariously admit that their kids have not inherited musical talents from them
In a rare interview, George Clooney opened up about his twin children, Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with his wife Amal Clooney.

The couple revealed that they have been introducing their six-year-old kids to rock music, and surprisingly, the children have developed a liking for it.

Amal disclosed during the interview with Access Hollywood that George has even started playing heavy metal music for them.

George humorously added that their twins have become "headbangers" and clarified that while the music they listen to is not entirely heavy metal, it is heavy enough for them to enjoy banging their heads to the beat.

The couple acknowledged their children's musical inclination but jokingly insisted that the talent did not come from them. George jokingly remarked, "Not that we're in any way musical. We have no musical talent... We ruined the gene pool for them."

In other news, Clooney's second annual Albie Awards recently took place, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Cindy Crawford, Daniel Craig, Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski.

The Albie Awards honor "courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do" and are named after Justice Albie Sachs, an internationally renowned South African jurist who faced imprisonment and exile for his activism against the apartheid regime.

