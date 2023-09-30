 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in the lawsuit against Home Depot
Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in the lawsuit against Home Depot

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson does not seem to be intimidated by the response of Home Depot to his $1 million lawsuit against the retail giant.

Tyrese vows to use everything in his power to correct the alleged discrimination, he claims to have faced at one of the Home Depot stores.

In an interview with TMZ, the actor appeared committed to taking a stand against the retail giant to protect his own and the civil rights of all others, who have been subjected to discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling.

The actor vows not to back down from his claims, stating, "The Home Depot and its legal team seek to deny our claims as suggested by their recent court filing and to silence our voice, but we will not back down. We will not be bullied."

The actor-singer has also insisted that he and his team will spend all of their energies to correct the conduct of the company.

Previously, it has been reported that Home Depot has denied racial discrimination claims of Tyrese in response to the latter's lawsuit.

In response to the actor's claim that his transaction was intentionally delayed based on his skin colour, the store alleged that Tyrese grabbed a bunch of items and then left the cashier counter for 25 minutes, forcing the cashier to clear his transaction.

They added that Tyrese went back to his car leaving his credit card with two of his pals however, the store manager and cashier informed him that he needed to come inside the store again to present his ID and complete the purchase.

The store claims that they had video proof suggesting that Tyrese got in a heated exchange upon getting back inside the store, but the actor then eventually showed his ID and completed his purchase. 

More From Entertainment:

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed
Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’
Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight
Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK
Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome

Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome
Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle
Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’
Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules