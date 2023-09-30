Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking news

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartbreaking news with her fans, saying she was ‘shocked and saddened’ to learn about it.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback photo with her former personal assistant Jenean Chapman and said that she has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46.

Prince Andrew’s former wife said, “I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody.”

“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs.”



She added, “I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible - please help if you can.”