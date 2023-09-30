 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares 'very interesting' news about royal couple

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares major news about royal couple

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has shared a major news about the royal couple.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, tweeted “Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has helped fund a report examining the roles that news media organisations play in the spread, escalation and encouragement of online hate speech in Australia.”

He dubbed the news as “Very interesting”.

According to details shared by Scobie, Online hate speech is a particularly visible and toxic element of social division. It fosters the negative targeting of communities, diminishes peoples’ well-being, erodes social cohesion, and is linked to violence as well as knee-jerk, counterproductive policy design.

It further reads: “Within our complex and evolving information ecosystems, news media institutions have enormous power to influence public discussion and catalyse online activity. For this reason, they require special attention and accountability when it comes to online hate.”

“In this two-part study, we explore the roles that news media institutions play in the spread and escalation of online hate speech in Australia. Our research has produced practical examples and analysis to support policymakers, community advocates, news media practitioners, technologists, and other stakeholders working to reduce these harms.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘will fail’ trying to force King Charles into ‘giving in’

Prince Harry ‘will fail’ trying to force King Charles into ‘giving in’
Royal family shares details about King Charles historic event dates back 47 years

Royal family shares details about King Charles historic event dates back 47 years
Kim Kardashian slapped with scathing snub at Victoria Beckham show: WATCH video

Kim Kardashian slapped with scathing snub at Victoria Beckham show: WATCH
Ryan Reynolds praises humorous Instagram sketch of Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds praises humorous Instagram sketch of Blake Lively
Taylor Swift's presence overshadows Chiefs' dominant victory over Bears

Taylor Swift's presence overshadows Chiefs' dominant victory over Bears
Kevin Costner shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend his charity event video

Kevin Costner shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend his charity event
Katy Perry called to testify in Montecito mansion legal battle

Katy Perry called to testify in Montecito mansion legal battle
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.?

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.?

Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles

Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking news

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking news
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral video

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral
David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show video

David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show