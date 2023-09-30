Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares 'very interesting' news about royal couple

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares major news about royal couple

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has shared a major news about the royal couple.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, tweeted “Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has helped fund a report examining the roles that news media organisations play in the spread, escalation and encouragement of online hate speech in Australia.”

He dubbed the news as “Very interesting”.

According to details shared by Scobie, Online hate speech is a particularly visible and toxic element of social division. It fosters the negative targeting of communities, diminishes peoples’ well-being, erodes social cohesion, and is linked to violence as well as knee-jerk, counterproductive policy design.

It further reads: “Within our complex and evolving information ecosystems, news media institutions have enormous power to influence public discussion and catalyse online activity. For this reason, they require special attention and accountability when it comes to online hate.”

“In this two-part study, we explore the roles that news media institutions play in the spread and escalation of online hate speech in Australia. Our research has produced practical examples and analysis to support policymakers, community advocates, news media practitioners, technologists, and other stakeholders working to reduce these harms.”