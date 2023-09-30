 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Kim Kardashian slapped with scathing snub at Victoria Beckham show: WATCH

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian looked mortified after Anna Wintour snubbed her at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

In a video going viral on the internet, the reality TV megastar could be seen taking a seat next to the Editor-In-Chief of Vogue at the fashion show.

Before taking her seat, Kardashian hugged David Beckham, who was seated next to Wintour, however, the editor kept her arms crossed and face stern and did not welcome the Skims founder.

Wintour even turned to look in the other direction and after a while, she got up and changed her seats, leaving Kardashian with what seemed like really embarrassing expressions.

Another video showed Kardashian talking to Beckham, who was joined by his brood, with no sign of Wintour. “I feel so bad,” the reality TV star seems to have said following the humiliating snub.

The clip went viral on X (Twitter) with social media users pointing out how “awkward” Kardashian looked after Wintour got up to move away from her.

“Is it me or this moment between Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian was awkward as f**k?!?” one user tweeted while others asked, “Anna moved seats?”

"Bwahahaha NO Kim, Real Fashion industry people don't see you as anything!" another made fun of Kardashian.

“Judging from the way the rest of them are dressed I guess she felt that Kim was just inappropriately revealing to much,” another assumed.

One mocked Kardashian, writing, “Boy was that the cold shoulder from Anna Wintour for Kim Kardashian….. now THAT is camp!!!!!!”

"OMG NOBODY TOUCHES ANNA WINTOUR?? Like she didn’t even try to even hug Kim [SIC],” one commented, adding, “arms crossed asfff.”

