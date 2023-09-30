Royal family shares details about King Charles historic event dates back 47 years

Britain’s Royal family has opened up about the history made by King Charles --the then the Prince of Wales-- over 47 years back.



The royal family shared the details about the historic event as King Charles on Friday visited the Global Underwater Hub (GUH) in Aberdeenshire.

The monarch learnt about the centre’s educational outreach programmes and saw firsthand how an underwater ROV (remote operating vehicle) is used.

The King toured exhibits demonstrating underwater diving technology, underwater 3D image capturing, and eco friendly artificial reefs which provide subsea protection and enhance biodiversity.

The GUH is the leading trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sectors, representing the range of businesses operating in the industry and showcasing vital work being undertaken including offshore energy, aquaculture, defence and telecoms.

The palace also said, “Did you know that The King is the first British monarch to be a qualified diver?

“In 1975, at the age of 26 years old, His Majesty undertook a half-hour dive under Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada.

“Years later, The King dived underwater onto the Mary Rose, Henry VIII’s warship, nine times before it was raised from the seabed in 1982.”