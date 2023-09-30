 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Prince Harry ‘will fail’ trying to force King Charles into ‘giving in’

 File Footage

Prince Harry is allegedly continuing to hold out hope for some reconciliation with King Charles since he holds the ability to “hit the reset button”.

Revelations of this nature have come a few months after reports began circulating that the coupe’s chances at returning to the Firm are now ‘over’.

According to their findings, and a report by The Mirror, “peace talks” were also discussed, but never ended up happening.

Currently though there seems to be a growing converastion surrounding the need for ‘strategic thinking’ because estrangement from a son, would be a ‘bad look’ for a King.

An inside source broke down all these thoughts and shed light into some of the rumors surrounding King Charles.

The insider said, “It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case.”

Because the monarch “wouldn’t expect that” as he “knows” that Prince Harry is from a “stubborn lot” just like the rest of his family.

In light of that, the source also went as far as to add, “The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won't be getting an apology either?”

While, “Charles wants to hit the reset button” he is not willing to do that “at any price.”

For those unversed, the initial calls for an apology were issued by the duke himself, in his docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In it he said, “I've had to make peace with the fact that I'm probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.”

