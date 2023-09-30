Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to reports Kate Middleton will skip Prince William’s Earthshot prize awards

Anti-monarchy group republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will skip Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore.



Royal expert Russell Myers turned to X, formerly Twitter and shared story published in Mirror with tweet, “The Princess of Wales will skip Prince William's @EarthshotPrize awards in Singapore next month, in huge blow to organisers.”

He also disclosed the reason why Kate Middleton will skip the event.

He said, “Kate has decided that spending time at home with their three children is more important.”

The Mirror report says Kate Middleton will not be accompanying Prince William to Singapore later this year for the third annual Earthshot Prize awards - despite attending the event for the last two years.

Reacting to Myers’ tweet, Graham Smith said, “Given how little Kate does, we can only assume there’s another reason she doesn’t want to go.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Cameron Walker has disclosed that Prince George has exams that week and Princess Catherine wants to be at home to support him.