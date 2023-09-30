Kate Middleton, Prince William’s joint plans for next week disclosed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William will mark the start of Britain's Black History Month jointly with a visit to Wales next month amid reports she will skip the Earthshot prize awards in Singapore.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the statement of palace.

He posted the statement with caption, “Prince William and Princess Kate will mark the start of Britain's #BlackHistoryMonth with a visit to Wales, where they will carry out two engagements focusing on how young people of colour are creating positive change in the country.”

The statement reads: THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES WILL VISIT CARDIFF TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH.”

It further says, “To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.”