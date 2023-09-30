 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith 'hopes' for 'closure' in Tupac Shakur's murder case

Jada Pinkett Smith was best friends with late rapper Tupac Shakur and hopes for justice in his murder case
Jada Pinkett Smith “hopes” for closure over the 1996 murder of her close friend Tupac Shakur.

Smith, 52, took to Instagram Stories to express her thoughts on the arrest made in the case on Friday.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” Smith wrote in response to the arrest, concluding with "R.I.P. Pac" and a dove emoji.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made a significant breakthrough in the 27-year-old cold case of Tupac Shakur's murder.

They arrested Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is now a suspect in the case. Davis was charged with murder, including a gang enhancement. According to the police, he was identified as the on-site commander who ordered Shakur's death.

Meanwhile, Smith has spoken of her dynamic with Shakur many times, revealing that he was her “best friend,” and a brother figure to her. They initially crossed paths during their time as students at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland.

“It was the first day and he came over to me and introduced himself,” she once shared in an interview. “Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with.”

“But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet,” she continued. “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.”

Shakur was shot four times on September 7, 1996, while in a car on his way to a nightclub in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old rapper, at the peak of his career, succumbed to his injuries on September 13, 1996.

