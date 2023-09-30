Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'

In an exciting revelation on The Chrissie Swan Show this week, Kylie Minogue has seemingly given a nod to the next official single from her latest album, 'Tension.' The Australian pop icon's hint came in response to a fan's query about the album's third single, and it looks like the track "Hold On To Now" may be the chosen one.

During her appearance on the show, Kylie was asked, "Would you go with that, what are you thinking for the third single?" Without hesitation, she responded affirmatively, stating, "I would a hundred per cent go with that. It's one of my favorites on the album."

Despite "Hold On To Now" not yet being an official single, it has already made an impressive mark on the music scene by entering the UK top 100, thanks to robust streaming and download numbers.

This exciting news comes hot on the heels of 'Tension' making waves by debuting at the coveted No. 1 spot on the music charts in both Australia and the UK. The album's success in the UK was so phenomenal that it managed to outsell the rest of the top five albums combined in its opening week.

Kylie Minogue took to social media to express her gratitude and share her joy about the achievements of "Hold On To Now" and 'Tension.' She wrote, 'THANK YOU to everyone who bought it, streamed it, and made it YOURS. I am in awe of the love and support you’ve shown me. I will hold on to this moment forever!!'

'Tension' marks Kylie Minogue's fourth consecutive No. 1 album in Australia and her eighth overall chart-topping album. With the anticipation building for "Hold On To Now" as the potential next single, fans can't wait to see what other surprises Kylie has in store as she continues to celebrate her successful music career.