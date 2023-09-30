 
Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle copy each other, said a personal artist.

Speaking exclusively to express.co.uk,   Melissa Lund said,"The idea of Meghan and Kate copying each other is an interesting one and I think the answer is yes, they have both influenced each other but how much and who did the look first will depend on the timeline."

The expert suggested that the pair dressed far more similarly when Meghan was also a working royal - and for an interesting reason.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been at loggerheads since after the former US actress got married to Prince Harry.

Although Meghan did not name the Princess of Wales, she and her husband suggested in their Netflix documentary last year that Prince William and Kate Middleton were the main characters behind their departure from the UK.

Melissa Lund claimed: "When Meghan was a working royal, I think she looked to Kate for inspiration about what was suitable for her royal duties. Since Kate was on the scene before Meghan, I am sure she will have watched Kate carefully to see what was appropriate."

