Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry has just been bashed and ridiculed for being ‘way more royal’ than he considers himself as.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

Which reads, “You might be able to take the lad out of his homeland of room temperature beer and the perpetual veneration of the sausage roll and to plonk him down in a world of matcha lattes, but can you really take the Brit out of him?”

“After all, what is more quintessentially British than the nearly inalienable belief in one’s right of having several days every year of crisping oneself in the sun somewhere in southern Europe, ideally in a resort where the menu offers double egg and chips?”

“And so, it has come to pass with reports now claiming that Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex managed to tack on a “mega-secret” trip to a luxury resort in Portugal after their recent stint at the Invictus Games in Dussedörf.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also admitted, “The optics here are nada bom, or not great for those who don’t speak fluent Portuguese.”

