 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

Meghan Markle has been called out for not being able to make it to an event for the disabled, when a European getaway was scheduled for ‘much longer’ than that.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on these claims and statements in her piece for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the Duchess’ attendance at the Invictus Games and said, “The 41-year-old couldn’t make it to the Games earlier because of their ‘little ones’ – but could stay in Europe for several more days than absolutely necessary to bask in the ocean breeze and read the latest Colleen Hoover? Huh? Que?”

In the middle of her piece, Ms Elser said, “In some ways, taking this far-from-a-good-look getaway might be the most perfectly royal thing that the renegade duo have done in positively yonks.”

“For more than a decade now, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales have regularly come under (rightful) fire for their propensity to take holidays at the drop of a Philip Treacy hat. Half-term? Holiday. Full-term? Holiday. It’s raining, it’s hot, Ryanair has a deal on all-inclusive stays in Mallorca? Holiday, holiday, holiday. (Creative licence might have been used here.)”

“But you get the picture,” she also chimed in to say before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan video

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan
U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel

U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel
Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire
Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce