Saturday, September 30, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Tim Cook seems to have inadvertently created problems for Kate Middleton and Prince William after the Apple CEO's meeting with the royal couple.

After meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales, he took to Twitter and posted two photographs from the meeting with the royals.

Tim Coork wrote, "It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."

Two bags that appeared to have the Apple logo printed on them were also spotted in the snap.

Many people speculated that peeping out of one of those bags was the slender box of an Apple watch.

The couple was criticized for allegedly receiving gifts from the Apple CEO, with some claiming that rules do not allow the royals to receive gifts in their official capacity. 

"The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would or might appear to, place the [MotRF] under any obligation to the donor," said a royal observer.

Below is the document which outlines the policy of gifts for royals.




