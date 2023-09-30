 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears opens up about presence on social media

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Britney Spears opens up about presence on social media

Britney Spears used her Instagram to share a lengthy Instagram message to share how she is coping with her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Cade Hudson, one of her friends, she wrote, “I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!” 

The singer added, “Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!! Let’s get this straight !!! It’s addicting … but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!” 

 “Hey I’m not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I’m like wow this is cool !!! 

The singer said, "I see things in a brighter way and so what if it's enhanced !!! I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who f****** cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!! I love my best friend"


The “Piece of Me” singer also touched on the difficulties of looking back on her past while writing her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!!” she wrote. “I’m just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!”

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the pop star in mid-August. The former couple met in 2016 and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in June 2022.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board video

King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board
Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea

Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea
Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan video

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal
U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel

U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel
Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire
Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris