Britney Spears opens up about presence on social media

Britney Spears used her Instagram to share a lengthy Instagram message to share how she is coping with her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Cade Hudson, one of her friends, she wrote, “I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!”

The singer added, “Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!! Let’s get this straight !!! It’s addicting … but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!”

“Hey I’m not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I’m like wow this is cool !!!



The singer said, "I see things in a brighter way and so what if it's enhanced !!! I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who f****** cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!! I love my best friend"







The “Piece of Me” singer also touched on the difficulties of looking back on her past while writing her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!!” she wrote. “I’m just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!”

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the pop star in mid-August. The former couple met in 2016 and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in June 2022.