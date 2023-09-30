King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles should not have allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use royal titles for their children, said a royal biographer.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Tom Bower said that the British monarch made a "terrible mistake" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Giving his reasons, the expert said "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake."

"He should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess."

"And he shouldn't have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off."

King Charles has taken multiple steps that angered his supporters in the British media since he ascended to the throne.

Charles III reportedly asked Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to convince them to attend the coronation.

The king reportedly made the request to Welby after William opposed the idea of inviting Harry to his coronation.

Charles, however, argued that Harry's absence would be more problematic than his absence.



