 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author 

King Charles should not have allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use royal titles for their children, said a royal biographer.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Tom Bower said that the British monarch made a "terrible mistake" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Giving his reasons, the expert said  "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake."

"He should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess."

"And he shouldn't have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off."

King Charles has taken multiple steps that angered his supporters in the British media since he ascended to the throne.

Charles III reportedly asked Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to convince them to attend the coronation.

The king reportedly made the request to Welby after William opposed the idea of inviting Harry to his coronation.

Charles, however, argued that Harry's absence would be more problematic than his absence. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph

David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph
Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'
Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert video

Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?