U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel

U2's monumental performance at The Sphere became a journey into audiovisual mastery

U2 opened the Sphere in Las Vegas with an ambitious live show and visual spectacle on its massive 160,000 square foot interior LED display.

During the magnificent performance, Bono acknowledged the absence of Larry Mullen Jr., who had not missed a U2 performance since 1978, and praised substitute Bram van den Berg. He also recognized guests like Sir Paul McCartney and Dr. Dre and paid tribute to the late Jimmy Buffet, who passed away on September 1.

The Sphere is the largest spherical structure globally, featuring both interior and exterior wraparound LED displays with a high resolution of 16K, creating an immersive experience. It boasts an all-new immersive sound system with about 1,600 loudspeakers.

In front of an audience of around 18,000, U2 showcased their new residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, featuring tracks from their 1991 album Achtung Baby and classic hits. They also debuted a new song, "tomic City.

The show used the Sphere's LED display as a canvas for visual art, with segments created by various artists, immersing viewers in different environments and messages. The stage design resembled a turntable, and the music was mixed by the band's longtime sound engineer.