Gisele Bündchen 'loves the heat' amid new life in Miami

Gisele Bündchen reveals she greatly enjoys her new life in Miami.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel admits life has been nice after relocating with her kids- son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

"It's been nice," Bündchen tells PEOPLE.

"[Someone once asked,] 'What's your best wellness treatment?' and I say, 'Nature is my best wellness treatment,' " she continues. "Just feeling the sun, taking a dip in the ocean, running on the sand and feeling the grass on my feet."

Bündchen adds: "Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good."

"I love the sunshine. [Wherever] the sun is, I feel like the happiest, always," she says. "The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, 'Oh, it's so hot,' but I'm like, 'I love it.' I love the heat.”

The model filed for divorce with ex-husband Tom Brady last year.