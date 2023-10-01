 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Sophie Turner shares letter exposing Joe Jonas’ 'double-crossing' tactics

Sophie Turner presented an exclusive document in court filings which threatens Joe Jonas' position in the divorce settlement. 

The Game of Thrones star shared a letter in which Joe talked about a desirable future in England, and called it his “forever home.”

In the letter, dated June 16, Joe wrote to a British citizen who was selling his property in Wallingford, Oxford at the time, and the Jonas Brothers member was interested in buying it.

He wrote: “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house.”

Priced at £7.5 million, Joe continued gushing about the home and wrote that his family “experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

Joe’s heartfelt letter won over the seller and the couple submitted a 10% deposit for the house on July 7, just two months prior to their separation.

The document surfaced after Sophie sued Joe for refusing to send their daughters Willa and Delphine to England.

For now, the estranged couple has decided to keep their children in New York, as their next hearing is now due on October 3.

