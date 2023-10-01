 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

King Charles warned for granting Prince Harry ‘a place to live in Britain’

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports King Charles 'will grant Prince Harry a place to live in Britain.'

Daily Express quoted PR expert Grigorij Richters as saying, "I believe the King will grant Harry a place to live in Britain. It would be the right thing to do, after all, the King is Harry's father, and it would take a lot of the drama out of the situation.”

Reacting to Daily Express report, a royal fan said: “If Charles gives a home to Harry he, KC will lose the support he has been gaining and then some. The anger and deep dislike for both of them is palpable. Charles would lose a lot of support for not only regarding the home but keeping him on as counselor, the titles etc, they would love to witness the loss of support as their dream is to replace the monarchy.”

Another commented, “The PR Expert says its the right thing to do. They obviously have no idea how the British public feel, and it won’t be a knee jerk reaction it will be a permanent one. People are ANGRY over what that pair have done and rightly so. King Charles should not provide PH with bed and board all expenses found. But that shouldn't stop PH from purchasing is own home here in the UK should he so wish.”

