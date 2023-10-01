King Charles finally changes his mind over reconciliation with Prince Harry?

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly changed his mind to reconcile with his estranged son Prince Harry, an insider has claimed amid reports the monarch will grant the Duke of Sussex a permanent residence in UK.



A palace insider told Daily Beast, per Daily Express the monarch is said to be looking for ways to reconcile with Prince Harry due to "strategic" reasons.

It is not "sustainable" for King Charles to be "on such bad terms” with Prince Harry, the source said.

The publication quoted sources as saying, "Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."

The source further said Queen Camilla is expected to play a key role in King Charles and Harry’s reconciliation.

"The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this. She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him, who he will listen to. She is a pragmatist and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed."

The new claims came amid reports Prince Harry would likely get a permanent residence in Britain from his father King Charles after he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.