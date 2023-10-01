 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
King Charles, Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s return to UK for reconciliation revealed

A royal insider has disclosed Prince William’s true feelings over his younger brother Prince Harry’s return to Britain for possible reconciliation with King Charles and the royal family.

The Daily Express UK quoted a source reported that the future king would not be impressed if Prince Harry was to return to Britain for a possible reconciliation.

Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News, per Daily Express: "Everything that Harry's put out about William, he didn't really appreciate any of that so I think it's going to be quite challenging.

“I don't think it's going to be an easy ride for Harry at all."

However, about King Charles, she said the King still has feelings for his son Harry but he is also a monarch and has to show "tough love" as well.

Hervey went on to say: "At the end of the day, he is his father but he also has to play the role of the monarch now and it has to be tough love as well.”

"Everyone is going to be looking at 'are they capable of bringing back the unity in the family'?"

