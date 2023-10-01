 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back
Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

Prince Harry has been facing a number of issues during his visits back to the UK and seems to have even hit a dead end over his plans to visit the UK with Archie and Lilibet as a result.

A converastion about all of this has come after Prince Harry was forced to stay in a hotel, given his visit on ‘short notice’ in the UK.

This was during the WellChild awards and permission to stay at Windsor Castle would have awarded the duke a chance to visit Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

In reference to the couple’s residential issues, revelations of this nature have been shared by a close friend of the Sussexes.

They broke all of this down in one of her interviews for The Times.

according to the pal, “Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful.”

Because even though “there are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere.”

While “Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to.”

In light of that, “Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing.”

Before concluding the pal also chimed in on the dangers of an unhealed rift and said, “There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’
Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated
Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty

Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty
Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives video

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives
Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William video

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William
Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event
Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand

Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors