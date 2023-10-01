Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

Prince Harry has been facing a number of issues during his visits back to the UK and seems to have even hit a dead end over his plans to visit the UK with Archie and Lilibet as a result.

A converastion about all of this has come after Prince Harry was forced to stay in a hotel, given his visit on ‘short notice’ in the UK.

This was during the WellChild awards and permission to stay at Windsor Castle would have awarded the duke a chance to visit Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

In reference to the couple’s residential issues, revelations of this nature have been shared by a close friend of the Sussexes.

They broke all of this down in one of her interviews for The Times.

according to the pal, “Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful.”

Because even though “there are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere.”

While “Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to.”

In light of that, “Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing.”

Before concluding the pal also chimed in on the dangers of an unhealed rift and said, “There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.”