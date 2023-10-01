 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham appeared to have put an end to their rumored feud as the actress attended Victoria's fashion show in Paris.

In a recent photo shared by Victoria, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, were seen with their arms around each other at the end of a bench, suggesting a harmonious family moment. Victoria captioned the snap, expressing her gratitude for her family and their support.

The reported feud between the two initially stemmed from rumors that Victoria was displeased with Nicola's choice of a couture Valentino gown for her wedding, as Victoria had supposedly planned to design the wedding dress herself. However, Nicola clarified that her dress decision was based on logistics and not discord with her mother-in-law.

Victoria has addressed the issue in an interview with Cosmopolitan to set the record straight.

Nicola said: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.

"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things.

"It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

