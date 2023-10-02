 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more

Russell Brand is again facing a police investigation after a woman accused him of being a “sexual predator.”

The Thames Valley Police told MailOnline that Russell will be investigated for "harassment and stalking allegations," made by a woman who lived near his house in 2015.

Previously, the police dismissed her accusations but now they are looking into it again as the comedian is now under the radar for similar charges.

Officers told the publication: “This information is being investigated, as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

The Metropolitan Police was the first to respond to the allegations after Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times published a piece on the 48-year-old, accusing him of sexual assault and rape of 4 women.

“We also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these,” the police said.

On the other hand, Russell consistently denied all the allegations, stating that this is "a propaganda by the mainstream media" who doesn’t like him for his controversial opinions on government policies. 

