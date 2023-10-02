Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Monday, October 02, 2023
Britain’s Queen Camilla has shared her personal message to mark the International Day of Older Persons.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, King Charles wife said: ““Today, to mark the International Day of Older Persons, I know that a veritable flock of dancers has swanned into the Royal Academy of Dance for a series of workshops, talks and presentations, joined online by friends from across the world.”
She further said, “As a devoted, if slightly creaky, Silver Swan myself, I very much wanted to send you my warmest wishes for a wonderful day of fellowship and fun, celebrating the huge benefits that ballet has brought to our lives.
“To borrow a quote…. Keep Dancing!”
Another royal family tweet reads: “The Queen has sent a special message to the @RADheadquarters Silver Swans, who today are hosting a special celebration in honour of United Nation’s Day of Older Persons.”
“RAD developed the programme in response to the growing demand for ballet classes for older learners.”