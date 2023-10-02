Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumours kick Jets ticket sales to all-time high

This combination of images shows Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. — Reuters/Files

Taylor Swift fans across the US are taking crash courses on football these days and husbands and boyfriends have noticed a sudden interest from their female partners in the NFL. Has something gone wrong in the space-time continuum?

Apparently, women have been requesting their boyfriends and husbands to tag along to the next Jets game not because someone messed with the space-time continuum, but because of Taylor Swift.

Many Swifties are grabbing tickets to the game this weekend in the hopes that they might see their favourite singer.

According to reports, Swift will make an encore NFL appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night as the Jets play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, who is rumoured to be dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, was in Kansas City watching the Chiefs thrash the Bears from a luxury suite with Kelce's mother Donna.



However, after the worlds of NFL and Swift collided last Sunday, Swifties went into a frenzy igniting an explosion of jersey sales, memes, and news coverage.

Mikala McCauley, 28, a Swiftie, revealed that her husband was about to sell the tickets he bought to the game after Jets' Aaron Rodgers was injured. However, McCauley's husband has now turned game night into date because she wanted to tag along to the game to see Taylor Swift.

McCauley even bought a $67 Kelce jersey and has been scouring the internet for the red Chiefs jacket Swift wore last Sunday, Bloomberg reported.

“It's so funny how the roles have reversed,” she said.

Swift, on hiatus from her tour until November, visited Kansas City to watch Kelce and was repeatedly shown during the national broadcast of the game.



In the 24-hour period after she was spotted, sales of tickets to the Jets game Sunday doubled on StubHub, according to the company.

VividSeats, a ticketing website, has seen a 173% increase in web traffic for the Chiefs game, with tickets for future home games also experiencing increased demand.

Additionally, Kelce's jersey sales have also surged, as the player is introduced to a new fan base.

“We have celebrities at our games every single weekend and we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Ian Trombetta, a senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing at the NFL.

The league’s Twitter account changed its description to “NFL (Taylor's Version),” a play on the designation she adds to her re-recorded songs.