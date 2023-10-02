Prince Harry is growing jealous of Meghan Markle

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s newfound popularity has sparked a shocking amount of concern in the eyes of experts, in relation to Prince Harry.



Relationship expert and therapist Sally Bake issued these revelations regarding the inner workings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

She started her claims by referencing the duke’s confused reactions at Kevin Costner’s charity event.

In her interview with The Mirror she started by highlighting Meghan Markle’s newfound popularity and compared Prince Harry’s confusion and struggles to her growing popularity.

In the eyes of the therapist, “It's understandable that Harry may struggle as his wife Meghan gains greater fame and influence than him.”

“He may feel insecure, jealous or even threatened by her success. However, with self-reflection and maturity, he can adapt to the changing dynamics in a healthy way.”

In the middle of her converastion with the outlet, she also said, “Focusing on gratitude for their relationship helps keep things in perspective. Harry should avoid viewing Meghan's success as a competition and instead see them as a team supporting each other.”

“Her increased spotlight can also bring positive attention to his own aspirations,” Ms Baker also added, while attempting to offer a silver lining.

Before signing off she also urged Prince Harry to turn to therapy and said, Therapy can provide a space for Harry to process any difficult emotions or insecurities that arise.”

“He may need to work through some ingrained beliefs about gender, power and self-image.” But “unpacking vulnerabilities, fears and assumptions enables growth.”