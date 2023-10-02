Watch Taylor Swift's flirty comments about Travis Kelce in candid NFL game video

file fotage





Taylor Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where she couldn't help but gush over the team's tight end, Travis Kelce. In a video clip, the Grammy-winning singer was seen gushing over Kelce while watching the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets.

With a playful demeanor, Swift turned to her friend Blake Lively in the stands and remarked, "Look at him," while imitating Kelce's celebratory post-win gestures. In the process, she accidentally playfully punched her friend Ashley Avignone's forehead, prompting giggles from Lively.

The quick clip of Swift gushing over Travis quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans excited about her apparent fondness for the athlete.

One fan wrote, “She is smitten as a kitten, ” while another added, “She literally can’t believe she’s with the hottest athlete.”

Swift attended the game with a star-studded group that included Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Swift also had a dinner outing with the same group prior to the game. Although Kelce was not present during their dinner outing, he was spotted leaving the Me hitmaker's NYC apartment the following morning, wearing an "I'm not doing s—t today" tee.