 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Watch Taylor Swift's flirty comments about Travis Kelce in candid NFL game video

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

file fotage


Taylor Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where she couldn't help but gush over the team's tight end, Travis Kelce. In a video clip, the Grammy-winning singer was seen gushing over Kelce while watching the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets.

With a playful demeanor, Swift turned to her friend Blake Lively in the stands and remarked, "Look at him," while imitating Kelce's celebratory post-win gestures. In the process, she accidentally playfully punched her friend Ashley Avignone's forehead, prompting giggles from Lively.

The quick clip of Swift gushing over Travis quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans excited about her apparent fondness for the athlete.

One fan wrote, “She is smitten as a kitten, ” while another added, “She literally can’t believe she’s with the hottest athlete.”

Swift attended the game with a star-studded group that included Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Swift also had a dinner outing with the same group prior to the game. Although Kelce was not present during their dinner outing, he was spotted leaving the Me hitmaker's NYC apartment the following morning, wearing an "I'm not doing s—t today" tee. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave separately after Chiefs game

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave separately after Chiefs game

Prince Harry is growing jealous of Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is growing jealous of Meghan Markle
Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’
Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child

Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child
Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strained relationship with Carl Woods

Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strained relationship with Carl Woods
Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?

Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?
Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past video

Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past
Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood

Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood
Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more

Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more
Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein video

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein
Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons