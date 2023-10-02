 
Monday, October 02, 2023
WATCH: Moment Mexico church collapsed, leaving 10 dead

A church's roof collapsed during Sunday Mass in Mexico's Santa Cruz parish in Ciudad Madero, resulting in the loss of at least ten lives, including three children.

The incident left another 60 individuals injured, with 23 requiring hospitalisation, and two of them in critical condition, according to Americo Villarreal, the governor of Tamaulipas.

The calamity unfolded as 80 people attended the parish for Mass, with a baptism ceremony in progress when the ceiling gave way. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, while frantic relatives searched for loved ones amidst the rubble. The Red Cross and other rescue teams worked tirelessly to extricate survivors from the debris.

Local residents, showing immense solidarity, used social media to request tools and equipment like hydraulic lifts, wood, and hammers to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts. Meanwhile, a video from a nearby security camera captured the heartbreaking moment of the church's collapse, engulfing the building in a cloud of dust.

In response to the tragedy, the Archdiocese of Mexico expressed its condolences and offered prayers for the victims and their families. Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez of the local diocese also conveyed the sombre reality of the situation, highlighting the collapse during the Eucharist celebration.

The search for survivors continued late into the night, with security and civil protection forces coordinating rescue efforts under Governor Villarreal's guidance. The church's collapse serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safety in public spaces and the need for robust building inspections to prevent such tragic incidents.

