Meghan Markle faces major blow in US as California Governor snubs Duchess for Senate seat

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US as California Governor snubs Duchess

California Governor Gavin Newsom has seemingly snubbed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as he announced California's new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler to replace late Dianne Feinstein.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Gavin tweeted “I'm proud to announce California's new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler.”

He further said, “As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for -- reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence -- have never been under greater assault.

“Laphonza has spent her entire career fighting for women and girls and has been a fierce advocate for working people.”

The Governor added, “I have no doubt she will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington.”

Meanwhile, according to Sky News, California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke with Meghan Markle over a Zoom call.