Meghan Markle’s ‘novelty’ as an actual duchess is wearing out now

Meghan Markle has just been issued a dire warning about the novelty she ‘brought across the pond’ given that its almost near its end.

Claims and admissions about the Duchess’ plans have been shared by Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced the possible ‘need’ for a steady job, and said, “While the couple has banked oodles of money thanks to Spotify, Netflix and Harry’s book, their peak earning years may very well be behind them with their cultural currency close to having totally petered out.”

In light of that, it’s almost a necessity that “someone is going to need to be pulling in serious dough to keep the House of Montecito chugging along in the years to come.”

After all, “Is it really like to be Harry and his reported African conservation doco?”

A flip side to everything though would be the most obvious question and it deals with consent because “Is Washington a world that Meghan would really want to play in?”

“Would she be willing to risk being left to play second fiddle to exciting, progressive voices like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?” Ms Elser also asked.

At the end of the day, “The danger here would be, once the novelty of an actual duchess daily turning up to the Senate Office building wears off, everyone from Politco to People would lose interest in covering her the stunt-hiring of a Senator and Banana Republic shirt dresses.”