Meghan Markle is the ‘dark opposite’ to Prince William

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for being the anti-matter, and a darker version of Prince William.

Insights into the Sussexes’ plans for the future have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all these claims down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She began the piece by pointing out the couple apparent desire for a more political stance and said, “The Sussexes’ have also, for years now, been aligning themselves with Democratic powerbrokers.”

From the 2019 interview of Michelle Obama, for Meghan’s guest issue in British Vogue, to the invitation offered to Hilary Clinton for Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess was, at one time, busy with political plans during her time in the UK.

However, at the end of the day “The juicy thing to contemplate here is, while Meghan might fit the job to a tee, would she actually want it?”

“On one hand, it would guarantee the 42-year-old more than 13 months of starring on the US national stage and put her at the very beating heart of American democracy. (Well, at least until another angry mob of pasty Reddit-readers drenched in Lynx Africa have a crack at a new insurrection.)”

“And, it could help position the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the antimatter, if you will, to William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales as bright young things playing on the international stage.”

“However, would all that be enough to attract the duchess, right as she is poised to launch herself as some sort of digital taste tsar?” Ms Elser also asked before signing off from the converastion.