 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is the ‘dark opposite’ to Prince William

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Meghan Markle is the ‘dark opposite’ to Prince William
Meghan Markle is the ‘dark opposite’ to Prince William

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for being the anti-matter, and a darker version of Prince William.

Insights into the Sussexes’ plans for the future have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all these claims down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She began the piece by pointing out the couple apparent desire for a more political stance and said, “The Sussexes’ have also, for years now, been aligning themselves with Democratic powerbrokers.”

From the 2019 interview of Michelle Obama, for Meghan’s guest issue in British Vogue, to the invitation offered to Hilary Clinton for Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess was, at one time, busy with political plans during her time in the UK.

However, at the end of the day “The juicy thing to contemplate here is, while Meghan might fit the job to a tee, would she actually want it?”

“On one hand, it would guarantee the 42-year-old more than 13 months of starring on the US national stage and put her at the very beating heart of American democracy. (Well, at least until another angry mob of pasty Reddit-readers drenched in Lynx Africa have a crack at a new insurrection.)”

“And, it could help position the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the antimatter, if you will, to William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales as bright young things playing on the international stage.”

“However, would all that be enough to attract the duchess, right as she is poised to launch herself as some sort of digital taste tsar?” Ms Elser also asked before signing off from the converastion. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continue to cash in on deal terminated by Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continue to cash in on deal terminated by Spotify
Megan Thee Stallion kicks off spooky season with iconic pumpkin head photos

Megan Thee Stallion kicks off spooky season with iconic pumpkin head photos
Beyoncé drops trailer for 'Renaissance World Tour' documentary: Watch

Beyoncé drops trailer for 'Renaissance World Tour' documentary: Watch
Princess Anne visits war memorial

Princess Anne visits war memorial

Gérard Depardieu pens emotional letter addressing rape allegations

Gérard Depardieu pens emotional letter addressing rape allegations

Late-night talk shows return as SAG-AFTRA resumes talks with AMPTP

Late-night talk shows return as SAG-AFTRA resumes talks with AMPTP
100+ Netflix films face the axe in October 2023

100+ Netflix films face the axe in October 2023
Fans poke fun at US broadcaster over Taylor Swift shots

Fans poke fun at US broadcaster over Taylor Swift shots

Cardi B responds to Kanye West's 'exposed dig' with love

Cardi B responds to Kanye West's 'exposed dig' with love
Prince William, Kate Middleton answer wake-up call

Prince William, Kate Middleton answer wake-up call
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman fuel Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo rumors video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman fuel Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo rumors
Netflix Top 5 line up of films & TV for October 1 - 25 with release date

Netflix Top 5 line up of films & TV for October 1 - 25 with release date