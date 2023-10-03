Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is allegedly at risk of exposing herself to ‘real danger’ if she moves forward with the rumored bid for political control.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this warning about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity status.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

The piece in question reads, “The danger here would be, once the novelty of an actual duchess daily turning up to the Senate Office building wears off, everyone from Politco to People would lose interest in covering her the stunt-hiring of a Senator and Banana Republic shirt dresses.”

“Also, practically, would Meghan be willing to regularly leave her two young children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, on the other side of the US while she is forced to sit through all-night sessions on the Senate floor while the two sides tangle over corn tariffs or whatever?”

“In all of this there is the ‘C’ question – just how would King Charles react to his daughter-in-law throwing herself in the highly partisan, sharp-clawed world of American politics?”

“If, and this is an Everest-sized ‘if’, Meghan was to enter the fray, there would surely be some sort of Buckingham Palace push back and quick sticks manoeuvring in terms of their Sussex title.”

“Would the duchess be willing to sacrifice being a duchess for the sake of the occasional photo op with Nancy Pelosi or a guaranteed invitation to the Buttigiegs’ Cinco de Mayo potluck?”

Because “There could also be possible repercussions for Harry’s role as a Counsellor of State back in the UK” Ms Elser also added before signing off.