 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed
Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is allegedly at risk of exposing herself to ‘real danger’ if she moves forward with the rumored bid for political control.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this warning about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity status.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

The piece in question reads, “The danger here would be, once the novelty of an actual duchess daily turning up to the Senate Office building wears off, everyone from Politco to People would lose interest in covering her the stunt-hiring of a Senator and Banana Republic shirt dresses.”

“Also, practically, would Meghan be willing to regularly leave her two young children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, on the other side of the US while she is forced to sit through all-night sessions on the Senate floor while the two sides tangle over corn tariffs or whatever?”

“In all of this there is the ‘C’ question – just how would King Charles react to his daughter-in-law throwing herself in the highly partisan, sharp-clawed world of American politics?”

“If, and this is an Everest-sized ‘if’, Meghan was to enter the fray, there would surely be some sort of Buckingham Palace push back and quick sticks manoeuvring in terms of their Sussex title.”

“Would the duchess be willing to sacrifice being a duchess for the sake of the occasional photo op with Nancy Pelosi or a guaranteed invitation to the Buttigiegs’ Cinco de Mayo potluck?”

Because “There could also be possible repercussions for Harry’s role as a Counsellor of State back in the UK” Ms Elser also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’
Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for Afghan women's support

Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for Afghan women's support
Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back' video

Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'
King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry video

King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’
Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’
Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans video

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans
Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards
Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation video

Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation