Monday, October 02, 2023
Late-night talk shows return as SAG-AFTRA resumes talks with AMPTP

Monday, October 02, 2023

Late-night talk shows are making their return after a five-month hiatus due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon were among the first shows to leave the air when the strike began on May 2 and will be back on Monday night.

The late-night hosts, including Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon, will likely address the strike in their monologues as they return to their shows. They had been keeping busy during the strike by teaming up for a podcast called Strike Force Five.

The writers' strike recently ended with the Writers Guild of America reaching a three-year contract agreement with major studios, streaming services, and production companies. 

The deal addressed issues such as pay, staff size, and the use of artificial intelligence. The writers will vote on the contract in a week of balloting starting on Monday.

The strike also impacted actors, and talks are underway that could potentially end their own work stoppage. With late-night shows returning and progress in labor negotiations, the entertainment industry is gradually returning to normalcy after the extended disruption caused by the strike.

