Travis Barker’s racy comments about Kim Kardashian resurface: 'Kim was eye candy'

Travis Barker was once super attracted to his wife Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kim

In the wake of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s ongoing feud, which is being featured in season 4 of The Kardashians, fans have unearthed old awkward quotes of Travis Barker gushing over Kim.

Travis, who’s married to Kourtney and expecting their first baby together, wrote candidly about his attraction to Kim in his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

Back in 2006, Travis had separated from his wife Shanna Moakler and had started dating Paris Hilton. Kim worked as Paris’ closet organizer at the time and Travis began to develop an attraction to her.

Recalling their meetings and the bonding that followed, Travis wrote: “Kim and I started hanging out. We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be the worst things with this girl because of her tapes but it was the exact opposite of any encounter I've had with a woman...

“I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird. We were around each other a lot. We used her in ad campaigns for famous. She came to my house and went swimming. We watched the Fourth of July fireworks together...

“We'd be really sweet around each other like little kids and then when we were apart, she'd call me and say 'I want to see you again'. 'Me too', I'd say...

He then mentioned that he and Shanna tried to get back together and she caught wind of his outings with Kim and threw a drink at her at a party.

“I felt terrible. Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn't meant to be.”

In 2015, he got candid about his feelings for Kim once again, telling USWeekly: “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls, and Kim was eye candy. I had a crush on [Kim] and we were flirtatious but nothing happened...

“Kim was Paris' assistant - she got Paris' belongings wherever we traveled. She was so kind and polite. I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip.”