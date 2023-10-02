Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson head for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson tied the knot in 2019 and share a daughter together

Jodie Turner-Smith has officially filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, bringing an end to their more than three-year marriage. The Queen & Slim actress, 37, submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Their relationship had garnered attention, with Turner-Smith revealing that she had been a fan of Jackson since his Dawson's Creek days and they initially met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018.

In a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner-Smith humorously described their relationship as a "two, three-year one-night stand."

The couple shared many moments of public affection, attending events together and celebrating Turner-Smith's 37th birthday in New York City in September. They also graced the red carpet together during New York Fashion Week for a J. Crew event.

Jackson had previously expressed his conviction that Turner-Smith was "the one" for him, while Turner-Smith had spoken about feeling loved and supported by her husband during their early years together.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she shared with PEOPLE in 2021, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

