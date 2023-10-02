Idris Elba gets candid on getting therapy for ‘unhealthy habits’

Idris Elba is getting therapy to get rid of his unhealthy habits, including overworking

Idris Elba has confessed that he’s an “absolute workaholic,” and he’s getting help for that.

The Luther star shared that he’s getting therapy to change some of his habits that are “unhealthy,” including his habit of working a lot.

In an interview with the Changes podcast, the 51-year-old star shared that he’s been focusing on changing himself, adding, “It's not because I don't like myself or anything like that, it's just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed.”



He then reflected that his overworking issue is made worse by the way Hollywood functions, rewarding him for it.

“And I work in an industry that I'm rewarded for those unhealthy habits, I'm rewarded for that.”

“Whether it's to be selfish, or [because] I'm a workaholic. I'm an absolute workaholic, and that isn't great for life generally,” he continued.

“Nothing that's too extreme is good, everything needs balance,” the award winning actor said, adding “but I'm rewarded massively to be a workaholic [compared] to someone that's like ‘er, I'm not going to see my family for six months’ and I'm in there grinding and making a new family and leave them.”

He then reflected on how “a lot of our childhood is really at the root of it.”

When asked if he would consider working less, Idris replied: “Work less? Come on.”

He shared that the activities that he finds relaxing “end up being work.”

“My studio in my house, I just love being in here. I'll open that laptop and be like 'I don't know what to make today' and it'll come out like this or that,” he explained.

“And I'm exhilarated by that and also so relaxed by it.”

“I could work 10 days on a film, underwater sequences holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit in [his studio] and [feel relaxed], more so than sitting on the sofa with the family - which is bad right?”

“This is the part where I've got to normalise what makes me relaxed, it can't be all work.”

Idris has a son who is 31 years old but has not publicly disclosed his name. The actor also has a daughter named Isan and a son named Winston, both from previous relationships. In 2019, he married his third wife, Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre.