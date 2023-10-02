UK experienced joint-warmest September on record: Met Office

People cool off in a water fountain during a heatwave, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. —Reuters

In September, the UK experienced its warmest September on record, matching the previous record set in 2006, according to provisional figures from the National Weather Service.

The mean temperature for the month was 15.2 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit). This unusual warmth was largely attributed to the impact of climate change.

The Met Office noted that this record-breaking warmth was strongly influenced by the exceptionally warm conditions during the first half of the month.

It's noteworthy that the UK had a cooler and wetter summer overall, with an interesting twist — the hottest day of the year occurred in September, a rare occurrence that has happened only five times in recorded history.

Additionally, September witnessed an unusual run of seven consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius somewhere in the UK, marking another record.

These temperature records underscore the significance of climate change in shaping the UK's weather patterns.

The Met Office's senior scientist, Jennifer Pirret, highlighted the role of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions in this temperature anomaly.

An attribution study conducted by the Met Office concluded that achieving a mean temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius for September 2023 would have been "practically impossible" without the influence of climate change.

This data serves as a reminder of the ongoing impact of global warming on the world's weather systems.