King Charles should not worry about rift with Prince Harry in order to sustain his monarchy, claim sources.



His Majesty should be worried about other pressing factors that he may come across, leaving the Duke of Sussex behind.

They tell Daily Beast : "The Harry issue doesn’t have to be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out eventually. Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfil his duty as king and not let his mother down. That means constitutional considerations have to come first."

They said: "It's not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years. Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."

The comment comes days after Harry and Meghan return to US after spending weeks I. Europe.en