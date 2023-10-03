 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton to do 'PR heavy lifting' with joint visits

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been told to stay together at public engagements for better optics.

PR expert Edward Coram-James has asked the Prince and Princess of Wales to express their unity when in public to show themselves in a better light.

He tells Express.co.uk: "I would encourage William and Kate to appear in public, as a pair, as often as possible. They are the perfect PR foils for one another, with their strengths and weaknesses complementing each other’s.

The comment comes after Kate makes solo visits to Kent and Lancaster as William travels to US.

Mr James adds: "In many ways, you want the Princess of Wales to do much of the PR heavy lifting. She naturally softens the image of the Royal Family.

"I would argue that, whereas William is naturally relatable and human, he does weigh slightly stronger towards the Kingly side than the human side. Kate, on the other hand, appears Queenly, but errs slightly more to the human side.

"William, by association, makes Kate appear more royal and Kate, by association, makes William appear more human. Put the two together and, wham, you have the perfect balance between kingly and human."

